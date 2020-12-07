Living Desert Zoo and Garden Shuts Down Due to Stay-At-Home Order

(CNS) – The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert is closed for at least the next several weeks due to the state-mandated stay-at- home order in effect across Southern California.

“While we are sad to be closing our doors again, we know that it is for the greater health of our staff, guests, and community,” said Allen Monroe, the zoo’s president and CEO. “As always, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing the highest level of care to the 500 animals who call The Living Desert home. Our excellent animal care and veterinary team will continue to remain onsite during our temporary closure.”

The regional stay-at-home order went into effect Sunday just before midnight and is set to remain in place for at least three weeks.

The zoo also was closed in March due to coronavirus concerns and reopened in June.

Zoo officials said anyone who has tickets to visit the site during the closure will be contacted via email in the coming days with ways to reschedule their reservation or receive a refund. Additionally, members will have the option to extend their memberships to make up for the closure or donate that amount of time back to the zoo.

“When the time is right, we look forward to once again welcoming the community back to The Living Desert,” Monroe said. “During our closure, we invite you to join us digitally as we strive to provide engaging content on our social media platforms.”

Up-to-date information can be found at LivingDesert.org/Health.