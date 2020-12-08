Cathedral City Holds Special Meeting to Certify Election Results

Cathedral City Council held a special meeting Tuesday evening to certify the November General Election results and pay tribute to Mayor John Aguilar for his years of service on the city council.

Mayor Aguilar decided not to seek re-election and his term expires Tuesday.

Also on the agenda is the swearing in for the winning candidates for Districts 1 and 2 to start their four-year terms.

Representing District 1 is current Councilmember Rita Lamb and representing District 2 will be Nancy Ross.

Following the swearing-in of the two councilmembers, the new council will act to confirm the councilmembers who will serve in the mayor and mayor pro tem positions.

According to the city’s charter, Mayor Pro Tem Raymond Gregory will be next in line for mayor and Councilmember Ernesto Gutierrez will be next in line for the mayor pro tem.