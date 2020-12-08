Firefighters, Residents Injured in Structure Fire in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – Five firefighters and two civilians, including a 99-year- old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday in a predawn residential fire in Indio.

About 30 firefighters were sent to the 81100 block of Durango Drive about 2:20 a.m. on a report of a single-family home ablaze, according to the Riverside County Fire Department Capt. Fernando Herrera.

“The fire pretty much consumed 80% of the home,” the captain said.

The two residents of the home were taken to a hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries by the fire department.

Herrera said five firefighters were also transported to an area hospital for treatment, and all but one of them had been released by noon.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

American Red Cross personnel responded to assist the displaced residents.