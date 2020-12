Forever Marilyn Statue Officially Coming Back to Palm Springs

It’s official, the well-known Marilyn Monroe statue, Forever Marilyn, is returning to Palm Springs and we now know where it will be located.

Forever Marilyn will be on Museum Way, west of Belardo and east of Museum Drive.

City leaders think it’s a positive installation, but some people within the community dislike the idea calling it, “tacky.”

In a letter to the Desert Sun, it’s being called, “blatantly sexist.”

The statue is expected be installed before May 2021.