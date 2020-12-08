10,949 New Coronavirus Cases, 25 New Deaths in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 10,949 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 additional death Tuesday, bringing the countywide totals to 103,221 cases and 1,513 deaths.

There are 1,500 new cases in the Coachella Valley and new deaths since Monday.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 1,642 (+111) cases, 30 deaths

Cathedral City: 2,772 (+222) cases, 41 deaths

Palm Springs: 1,516 (+102) cases, 66 (+1) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 379 (+26) cases, 25 deaths

Palm Desert: 1,573 (+107) cases, 65 (+1) deaths

Indian Wells: 85 (+6) cases, 4 deaths

La Quinta: 1,252 (+102) cases, 19 deaths

Indio: 5,337 (+425) cases, 99 (+1) deaths

Coachella: 3,709 (+521) cases, 34 deaths

Thousand Palms: 374 (+30) cases, 1 death

Bermuda Dunes: 239 (+19) cases, 3 deaths

Thermal: 254 (+15) cases, 3 deaths

Mecca: 604 (+22) cases, 11 deaths

North Shore: 222 (+16) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 469 (+25) cases, 11 (+5) deaths

Sky Valley: 68 (+8) cases, 2 deaths

Cabazon: 103 (+8) cases, 1 death

Anza: 32 (+5) cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 42,610 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 733 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday, up from 700 on Monday. That number includes 144 patients in intensive care units.

A state-mandated “regional stay-at-home” order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, triggered when intensive-care unit bed availability remained below 15% after Saturday’s daily update, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The 11-county Southern California region’s available ICU capacity was 12.5% Saturday, a decrease from 13.1% the day before.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the Southern California region could meet that trigger within days. The Southern California region consists of Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The stay-at-home order will be in place for three weeks and will bar gatherings of people from different households. Regions will be eligible to exit from the order on Dec. 28 if ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to 15%.

Under the order, the following businesses/recreational facilities will be forced to close:

— indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

— indoor recreational facilities;

— hair salons and barbershops;

— personal care services;

— museums, zoos, and aquariums;

— movie theaters;

— wineries;

— bars, breweries and distilleries;

— family entertainment centers;

— cardrooms and satellite wagering;

— limited services;

— live audience sports; and

— amusement parks.

Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open, along with “critical infrastructure” and retail stores, which will be limited to 20% of capacity. Restaurants will be restricted to takeout and delivery service only. Hotels would be allowed to open “for critical infrastructure support only,” while churches would be restricted to outdoor only services. Entertainment production — including professional sports — would be allowed to continue without live audiences.

Some of those restrictions are already in effect in select counties.

California has grouped its counties into five regions: The Bay Area, the Greater Sacramento Region, Northern California, the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California.

The 15 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 1,513.

Additional information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 69,334.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 111 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 12/07/2020

Information from Riverside County Public Health.