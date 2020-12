Sunnylands to Remain Closed Through December

Sunnylands, the former Annenberg Estate, located in Rancho Mirage, will remain closed through December.

A statement from Sunnylands officials reads, “In accordance with the state of California’s latest stay-at-home order,

Sunnylands Center & Gardens will be closed to the public for the rest of the month.”

Sunnylands closed in mid-March following stay-at-home orders issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

No expected reopening date has been announced.