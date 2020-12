Andrew Rannells and Keegan-Michael Key Talk About “The Prom”

Based on the hit Broadway musical, “The Prom” talks about a young high school girl in Indiana who wants to bring her girlfriend to her prom. Broadway has-beens, played by Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, and Andrew Rannells, come to her rescue. Keegan-Michael Key co-stars as the principal clashing with Kerry Washington’s conservative PTA president. “The Prom” streams on Netflix December 11.

For my complete “The Prom” interviews, click here.