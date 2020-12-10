3,729 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 New Deaths Thursday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 3,729 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 additional death Thursday, bringing the countywide totals to 111,053 cases and 1,551 deaths.

There are 483 new cases in the Coachella Valley and 2 new deaths since Wednesday.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 1,681 (+42) cases, 30 deaths

Cathedral City: 2,933 (+86) cases, 42 deaths

Palm Springs: 1,626 (+29) cases, 67 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 401 (+8) cases, 25 deaths

Palm Desert: 1,651 (+28) cases, 65 deaths

Indian Wells: 90 (+1) cases, 4 deaths

La Quinta: 1,331 (+36) cases, 20 deaths

Indio: 5,557 (+130) cases, 101 deaths

Coachella: 3,863 (+82) cases, 35 (+1) deaths

Thousand Palms: 401 (+16) cases, 1 death

Bermuda Dunes: 251 (+5) cases, 3 deaths

Thermal: 255 cases, 3 deaths

Mecca: 626 (+6) cases, 12 (+1) deaths

North Shore: 226 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 481 (+6) cases, 6 deaths

Sky Valley: 68 (+1) cases, 2 deaths

Cabazon: 111 (+5) cases, 1 death

Anza: 35 (+2) cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 45,906 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 775 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday, up from 768 on Tuesday. That number includes 171 patients in intensive care units.

A state-mandated “regional stay-at-home” order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, triggered when intensive-care unit bed availability remained below 15% after Saturday’s daily update, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the Southern California region could meet that trigger within days. The Southern California region consists of Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The stay-at-home order will be in place for three weeks and will bar gatherings of people from different households. Regions will be eligible to exit from the order on Dec. 28 if ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to 15%.

Under the order, the following businesses/recreational facilities will be forced to close:

— indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

— indoor recreational facilities;

— hair salons and barbershops;

— personal care services;

— museums, zoos, and aquariums;

— movie theaters;

— wineries;

— bars, breweries and distilleries;

— family entertainment centers;

— cardrooms and satellite wagering;

— limited services;

— live audience sports; and

— amusement parks.

Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open, along with “critical infrastructure” and retail stores, which will be limited to 20% of capacity. Restaurants will be restricted to takeout and delivery service only. Hotels would be allowed to open “for critical infrastructure support only,” while churches would be restricted to outdoor only services. Entertainment production — including professional sports — would be allowed to continue without live audiences.

Some of those restrictions are already in effect in select counties.

California has grouped its counties into five regions: The Bay Area, the Greater Sacramento Region, Northern California, the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California.

The 15 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 1,551.

Additional information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 69,676.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 105 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 12/10/2020

Information from Riverside County Public Health.

NBC PALM SPRINGS STORY:

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors announced a surprising jump in Covid-19 cases today, reporting 10,949 new cases and 25 new deaths. County officials say this big increase is due to a backlog in cases, but how far does this backlog stretch?

Officials say this backlog dates back to before thanksgiving but the large number of deaths reported may later change. Riverside County officials say the increase in cases is due to an increase in testing and not having up to date numbers at hand.

“Over the last few weeks, I think we talked about it, we had a very large increase in the number of people getting tested. so as the weeks were going on, the backlog kept getting bigger and bigger,” said Jose Arballo, Senior Public Information Specialist with Riverside County.

The county does have a team that processes cases while putting them into the system, but they are only able to process a small amount due to limited staff.

“With the state’s help we were able to dive into that backlog over the last few days and now come forward with this number,” explained Arballo.

Tuesday’s numbers don’t include data from the Thanksgiving holiday, which health experts believe could bring another surge in virus cases.

“This week will be the days when we start seeing the effects of what happened on thanksgiving. so you can expect either a bump or a surge over the next week or so depending on how well the community did in doing those safety guidelines that we talk about all the time,” said Arballo.

And The Riverside County Board of Supervisors warns next month could be even worse.

“We know this is coming, it’s going to be worse next month than it is now, and we can either sit back and say well the state wouldn’t give us that or we can grab it by the horns and do this,” said Jeff Hewitt, Riverside County Board of Supervisors, District 5.

Officials tell NBC Palm Springs that the number of positive cases reported Tuesday is expected to decrease as more data becomes available.