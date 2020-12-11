Free Mask Giveaways Set For Desert Hot Springs, Mecca

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Thousands of masks will be distributed to local child care providers Friday at two Coachella Valley locations in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The drive-up events are slated for the Desert Hot Springs Family Resource Center and the Mecca Family & Farmworker Service Center.

A third event is planned for Dec. 18 at an unspecified location in Blythe.

In total, organizers plan to distribute about 40,000 masks at the events organized by First 5 Riverside and the Riverside County Office of Education.

The giveaways were made possible by Victorville-based Everrank Inc., which donated 500,000 masks to Riverside County, according to local officials.

“As we continue to battle this pandemic, efforts such as these drive- thru distributions really help the community, by getting much-needed masks and PPE so people can stay safe and provide child care,” Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez said. “I am happy that working parents, children and child care staff will be supported through this effort.”

Masks will be placed in the trunks of cars in order to limit person-to- person contact amid the pandemic.

The event slated for the Desert Hot Springs Family Resource Center, 14- 201 Palm Drive, will go from 10 a.m. to noon, and the event set for the Mecca Family & Farmworker Service Center, 91-275 Avenue 66, will run from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.