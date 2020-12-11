Shadow Hills HS Hosts Student Advisory Meeting with Guest Speaker Sam DiMatteo

With COVID-19 continuing to delay the start of high school sports, student-athletes are left to wonder about their futures. For some, that is moving on to the next level, getting recruited for college is a top subject on the minds of most student-athletes.

Today, Shadow Hills high school hosted a student-athlete advisory meeting with Sam DiMatteo, who is the head coach of the College of the Desert’s baseball team. DiMatteo is also the manager of the Lumberjacks, apart of the Palm Springs Power collegiate baseball league.

Coach DiMatteo is a former ball-player himself, he began his professional career in 2010 with the Washington Nationals and has played independent professional baseball for six years. DiMatteo was able to provide some wisdom to student-athletes who are trying to play in college.

DiMatteo covered everything from how to fight through mental struggles, what college coaches are looking for in student-athletes, and how important it is to be focused in the classroom.

The athletic director of shadow hills high school, Michael Walsh says that it is one of his goals as the AD for Shadow Hills to open doors that allow students to see their full potential and what can be out there for them as an intercollegiate student-athlete.

“I use these Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Meetings to expose our students to the possibilities out there that they may not be aware of. I always tell them that if they want to play a sport in college, there is a college out there for them.”

“I am grateful that Coach DiMatteo took time today to speak with the student-athletes of Shadow Hills, he did his part to change the life of a student today by putting them on the path to being an intercollegiate student-athletes.”