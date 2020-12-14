Local Businesses Gather Toys and Funds for Coachella Valley Foster Kids

The season to give is here and a few local businesses in the Coachella Valley are looking to help children who are often forgotten this time of year.

A toy and fundraiser are happening now until Dec. 25, 2020, for children a part of the Olive Crest Fostering organization.

Event organizer, Armando Vielmas, says growing up in the Coachella Valley inspired him to be apart of something bigger than himself and help generations to come. “This got started just me growing up in the valley wanting to be a part of something to give back to the community and better it from ourselves you know becoming the change.”

Source by Visionary Promotions, FlatBlack Art Supply, El Toro Flicks and The Barber Shop & Shave Parlor are businesses allowing donation drop off locations.

Other businesses that are participating are:

– Pura Vida Vegan Taqueria

– Desert Beer Company

– The Barber Shop & Shave Parlor

– CV Food Trucks

– CV Barber Supply

– Visionary Fashions

– 111 Jewelers

To give a monetary donation click here.