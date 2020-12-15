Data glitch prevents reporting of coronavirus cases for cities and zip codes on RUHS-Public Health website

Riverside County residents and others who track the number of coronavirus cases by zip codes and communities were surprised Monday when they saw the data had not been updated for several days.

Riverside County health officials determined a glitch in the data retrieval system prevented the numbers from being updated Monday. Because the information could be obtained through other means, the number of overall cases, deaths, recoveries and other data normally displayed on RUHS-Public Health’s website (www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus) was available.

Officials said Monday afternoon the problem will be corrected, and the data will be available by today.

“We know there are many sharp-eyed followers of our data who were wondering if there was an issue. We are glad they are following so closely,” said Kim Saruwatari, director the Riverside County Public Health Department.