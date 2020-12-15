Vote Now For Your Favorite Indio Celebration of Lights Participant

Voting is now open for the “Indio Celebration of Lights” contest.

The City of Indio, in partnership with the Indio Chamber of Commerce, is giving away trophies and $2,000 in cash prizes for these categories:

Mayor’s Award – “Best” Residential Holiday Lighting Display

Indio Chamber of Commerce Award – “Most Creative” Residential Holiday Lighting Display

People’s Choice Award – “Best” Residential Holiday Lighting Display

Commercial Holiday Award – “Best” Commercial Holiday Lighting Display

Contestants were asked to submit a video of their lighting display for review and public sharing, along with an online entry form.

The last day to submit entries was December 11th, but voting is open until 5pm December 18th.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW ENTRIES

Winners will be announced December 22nd on NBC Palm Springs Today with Joe Smith and Thalia Hayden as well as posted on the city’s digital outlets.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE