Eisenhower Medical Center distributes vaccine to frontline health care workers

On Friday, Eisenhower Medical Center distributed the coronavirus vaccine to some of its medical staff.

The center received over 1,000 doses in the first round.

This comes at a critical time for the hospital, which has been seeing a rise in patients over the past few months.

Eisenhower also has reported very low availability in their intensive care units.

“So in the last two weeks, we have seen quite a surge in our emergency department. It has been very hectic. We’ve had some really sad days, very down days. But I still have to stay positive because if I don’t stay positive and I go to work the next day I will risk those around me,”said Jamila Holloway, MD, Emergency Medicine Physician Resident, Eisenhower Health.

Some of the team members that were vaccinated today work as emergency medicine physicians and on the COVID-19 task force.

“There are possible adverse affects. That didn’t bother me, because I think in today’s world we have to sort of think outside of ourselves and continue to make sacrifices,” said Manny DeJesus, MD, Emergency Medicine Physician, Eisenhower Health.

Desert Regional also began vaccinations this week.