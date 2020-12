It’s All About “Safety” with Ray McElrathbey and Jay Reeves

Based on the real-life story of Ray McElrathbey, “Safety” speaks volumes about familial love. This Walt Disney Pictures production tells the story of McElrathbey, a football player who must overcome family adversity to join the Clemson Tigers. Jay Reeves stars as McElrathbey.

Take a look at my interview with Reeves and his real-life counterpart McElrathbey as they talk about the making of the film. “Safety” is now out on Disney+.

For my complete, uncut “Safety” interview, click here.