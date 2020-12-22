Airbnb Cracks Down on Palm Springs Rentals

Airbnb is cracking down on what’s being referred to as “party houses” in Palm Springs.

More than 30 listings throughout the City of Palm Springs that have received complaints or otherwise violated policies on parties and events, have been suspended from the Airbnb platform.

According to Airbnb, the vast majority of hosts in Palm Springs contribute positively to their neighborhoods and the local economy, and they also take important steps to help prevent unauthorized parties – like establishing clear house rules, quiet hours, and communicating in advance with their guests.

“Our actions today address the small minority of hosts who have previously received warnings about hosting responsibly or have otherwise violated our policies,” read a statement from Airbnb.

The actions were communicated to the hosts over the past week.

Airbnb announced a global ban on ‘party houses’ in 2019, alongside a 24/7 Neighborhood Support Hotline, where neighbors can call anytime and reach a trained agent to share their concerns.

“We all need to do our part to curb the number of large gatherings and parties during the pandemic, and that includes Airbnb,” said John Choi, Airbnb Public Policy Manager for Palm Springs. “By sharing these steps today, we hope to bring greater awareness to our 24/7 neighbor support line which helps strengthen the enforcement of our global party ban.”

In addition to the global party ban, Airbnb recently shared out restrictions on some bookings of local entire home listings by U.S. guests under the age of 25.

“As a practical example, if we identify a 20-year old guest who is located in Palm Springs, our systems are set up to restrict that user from booking a house, apartment or other entire home listing in Palm Springs for a 1-night reservation the following weekend unless they have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb,” read the statement, “However, if that same 20 year-old is booking a stay to visit family in San Diego, the restriction would not apply. “

Airbnb also announced that starting December 3, guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire-home listings on New Years Eve in Palm Springs and throughout the United States.

Airbnb also announced last year the expansion of manual screening of high-risk reservations flagged by automated systems. This process is designed to help us try to stop reservations that may lead to unauthorized parties before they start.

The information in this article is directly from Airbnb officials