Car Wash in Desert Hot Springs Benefitting Martha’s Village

Wednesday is the last day to attend the Quick Quack Car Wash Holiday Lane Drive-thru in Desert Hot Springs.

Quick Quack will donating a portion of the Holiday Lane proceeds to Martha’s Village and Kitchen.

Car wash staff is following coronavirus safety protocols by wearing masks and limiting contact with customers.

You can visit Wednesday between 6pm and 8pm at 13787 Palm Drive.

The event ran Dec. 17 to Dec. 23 at several Quick Quack locations across the nation.