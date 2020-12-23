Pechanga Donates $550K For Pediatric Clinic In Murrieta

MURRIETA (CNS) – A planned pediatric clinic in Murrieta focused on diagnosing and treating developmental health disorders received a major financial boost from the Pechanga Band of Luiseno Indians, which donated $550,000.

Rady Children’s Hospital received the endowment for the construction of space within the Murrieta Medical Plaza that will be reserved for pediatric treatment.

“One of Rady Children’s driving goals is to ensure that every child facing a mental or behavioral health challenge can live to his or her fullest potential, supported by an experienced team of clinical experts and powered by Rady Children’s system of whole child care,” Dr. Gail Knight, Rady’s senior vice president and chief medical officer, said.

“With Riverside County being our newest area with a physical health service location, the Pechanga Tribe’s incredible vision and generosity will allow us to provide comprehensive and coordinated mental health services, and to help more children in their own neighborhood.”

The medical plaza has had a Developmental Services unit since 2018, providing opportunities for the diagnosis and treatment of children with autism, attention deficit disorder and other maladies. However, the unit’s capacity is currently constrained, and with the addition of new clinical space, services can be expanded, permitting “patient families and case managers to create a tailored continuum of care within Rady Children’s,” officials said.

“Developmental and mental health disorders in children and teens are incredibly common, and many developmental concerns can evolve into mental health problems such as anxiety and depression,” said Kristin Gist, senior director of Rady Children’s Developmental Services.

“In addressing these conditions at an early age and juncture, and by creating a partnership between our care providers, our patients and our patient families, we aim to empower children to reach their full developmental and social-emotional potential in a way that works just for them,” she said.

The expanded clinical space is slated to be established next year.

“As the inland region grows, so does the need for comprehensive care for every child,” Pechanga Tribal Chairman Mark Macarro said. “This contribution helps families and children receive the best possible outcome when working through an autism or mental health diagnosis.”