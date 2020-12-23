President Trump Asks for Changes to the Coronavirus Relief Bill

President Trump on Tuesday said he is asking for changes to the coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress.

“I’m asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2000 or $4000 per couple,” Trump said in a video released on Twitter. “I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items in this legislation or to send me a suitable bill.”

He did not explicitly threaten to veto the bill, but said he was dissatisfied with its final state.

“A few months ago, Congress started negotiations on a new package to get urgently needed help to the American people. It’s taken forever,” he said in the video. “However, the bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated. It really is a disgrace.”

Still, the President’s message appeared to be greeted favorably by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who tweeted: “Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks.”

“At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent,” she said. “Let’s do it!”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted, “we’re glad to pass more aid Americans need” but stressed that “Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open.”

“Maybe Trump can finally make himself useful and get Republicans not to block it again,” he said.

House Democrats on Thursday will try to pass a bill to increase direct payments by unanimous consent, though any one member can scuttle that effort. It’s unclear what will happen when or if such a bill is blocked.

Government funding runs out next Monday.

Information in this article is credited to CNN