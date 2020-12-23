The Beer Hunter Holiday Meal Distribution

The Beer Hunter is offering free meals to the public Wednesday.

The locally-owned restaurant is giving back to the community with a food distribution right before the Christmas holiday.

The distribution started at 11:30a and will go until all the boxes are gone.

The food boxes offer a holiday breakfast/ brunch and dinner with items like oatmeal, potatoes, bacon, fruit, a whole chicken, and pies.

Beer Hunter is located at the corner of Washington Street and HWY 111 in La Quinta.

For more information call (760) 564-7442.