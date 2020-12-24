Palm Springs Air Museum Hosts Santa Flyover to Show Recognition to Medical Workers

The Palm Springs Air Museum hosted a flyover on Christmas Eve for hospitals across the Coachella Valley.

They wanted to show recognition of the vital work medical workers are providing at this critical time.

Santa took to the sky in a Gazelle SA 341 Scout Helicopter.

In addition, Santa made a donation of twenty-five cases of turkeys to FIND Food Bank to be distributed to those in need.

“Our medical workers are serving on the front line of this battle with Covid19. The Palm Springs Air Museum and Santa want to do everything possible to bring whatever holiday cheer we can to them, to help boost their spirits. It’s the least we can do to thank them, we are truly grateful,” said Palm Springs Air Museum Vice Chairman of the Board Fred Bell.

The Palm Springs Air Museum is currently closed due to Covid19, Giftshop hours for special gifts are 10 am to 5 pm.

The Giftshop is closed on Christmas Day, and the Museum will reopen as an Open Air Museum on Saturday, December 26.

Temperatures will be checked at the door, masks required and social distancing is in effect.

For more info, visit PalmSpringsAirMuseum.org or call 760-778-6262 during business hours.