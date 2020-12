Quake rattles Coachella Valley

The USGS is reporting a 3.64 quake hit the Coachella Valley at 12:26PM on Christmas Day. The quake was centered just northeast of Thermal and was 3.0 miles deep.

Residents in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, La Quinta, Thermal, and Indio reported feeling it on the USGS website, but shaking was light. There are no reports of damage.