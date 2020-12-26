Free Coronavirus Testing this Weekend in the Coachella Valley

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – Free coronavirus testing will be done at two Catholic churches this weekend in Blythe and Cathedral City.

The testing effort is spearheaded by Riverside County and the Desert Healthcare Foundation.

Testing is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Louis Catholic Church in Cathedral City, located at 68-633 C St., and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Blythe, located at 875 E. Chanslor Way.

Appointments are encouraged but not required.

Appointments for the Cathedral City event on Saturday can be made at http://bit.ly/StLouisTesting, while appointments for the Sunday event in Blythe can be made at http://bit.ly/StJoanofArcTesting.