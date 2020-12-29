2021 BNP Paribas Open postponed, will not take place in March

INDIAN WELLS (CNS) – The BNP Paribas Open, considered the most important tennis tournament in the western United States, is postponing the tournament’s planned two-week run slated for March due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Tuesday.

“The BNP Paribas Open will not be held March 8-21, 2021 as originally scheduled. The tournament is proactively working with the ATP and WTA Tours as well as title sponsor BNP Paribas to confirm dates later in the year to hold the event,” organizers tweeted Tuesday morning.

“Details will be released in the near future as plans are finalized. This decision was made after thorough consultation with state and local health authorities and tournament owner Larry Ellison.”

The BNP Paribas Open canceled its planned 2020 tournament due to the pandemic.

The event regularly draws the best men’s and women’s tennis players in the world. In 2019, Dominic Thiem defeated Roger Federer in the men’s final, and Bianca Andreescu beat Angelique Kerber in the women’s final.

The Indian Wells Tennis Garden, which is owned by Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison, is located at 78-200 Miles Ave.

Stadium 1, the largest court in the venue, holds 16,100 people, making it the second-largest outdoor tennis stadium in the world.

