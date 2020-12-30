NBCares Silver Linings: Sugarloaf Pie Pop Up

Back in 2018, Gabbi Rose took over the Sugarloaf Cafe, a diner that opened in the 1930s. Since then, she has reinvented the restaurant’s charm and created an oasis of locally sourced food for residents and travelers of the mountain area. However, due to the global coronavirus pandemic, independently owned restaurants have taken severe hits with changing COVID19 safety protocols. Determined to save her business and continue to serve, Gabbi Rose is hosting a “pie pop up shop” in Palm Springs at the Green Door Hotel.

For more information visit www.TheSugarLoafCafe.com.