Homicide Investigation Underway in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A homicide investigation was underway Thursday following the discovery of a 39-year-old woman who was found dead in her Desert Hot Springs home.

Police officers were sent to do a welfare check in the 15600 block of Palm Drive about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Officers found a woman, who was a resident of the home, dead inside. Police said they are investigating it as a homicide.

Her name was not immediately released, and neither was the cause of death.

Anybody with additional information was urged to call Sgt. Phil Weigle at 760-329-2904, ext. 285, or Detective Jason Kupka at 760-329-2904, ext. 354.