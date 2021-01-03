Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Announces Countywide Security Camera Registration Program

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday a countywide Security Camera Registration Program.

The new program gives residents and business the opportunity to register their security camera with the department.

RSO established this program with a goal of deterring criminal activity and providing elements to assist deputies with their investigations.

“Registering your camera in this program does not give us free or unrestricted access to your cameras or recorded video,” reads a statement from the department, “Your registration will allow our investigators to create a readily accessible database to aid them in locating crucial evidence to help solve crimes. When a crime is committed, we will refer to this database to identify any possible cameras that may have captured something of interest. We will then contact the camera’s owner and request they provide video from the date and time of the crime. This process greatly expedites and enhances our investigations and may lead to the quick apprehension of a criminal.”

They also said participation in the program does not alter your rights to privacy in any way and is completely voluntary.

RSO will not have access to your security camera footage unless you provide it.

Registration information is kept confidential and the registrant can withdraw from the program at any time.

For more on the program click here.

The information in this article is from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department