Child Leaves Hopeful New Year Message on La Quinta Street Sign

The Coachella Valley has been left a sweet message by what appears to be a sweet child.

“I wish everyone a happy new year I want our community to be safe. Love Emmerson,” reads the letter dated 1/1/21.

It was found on Avenida Bermudas somewhere between Calle Nogales and Calle Monterey in La Quinta.

The photo was shared Sunday by La Quinta resident, Kristen Dolan.

“The sweetest posting I’ve ever seen in my community,” said Dolan.

But who is this nice little Emmerson? We may never know.

Photo credit: Kristen Dolan