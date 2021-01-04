Indio Firefighter Returns Home After Being Hospitalized for Nearly a Month

Indio Firefighter, Anthony Reyes, has returned home after being hospitalized for nearly a month.

Reyes was critically injured and transported to the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center burn unity the early morning of December 8th after a “flashover explosion” at a home at the 81100 block of Durango Drive.

Four other firefighters and two people in the house were also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation the day of the incident, but at last report they were released the same day.

Reyes was welcomed home by family, friends and his fire battalion.

The fire consumed 80% of the home involved, according to Riverside County Fire Department Capt. Fernando Herrera.

Image credits: Instagram/the_old_16th