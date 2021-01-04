Palm Springs Providing COVID-19 Financial Aid Hotline for Local Businesses

The City of Palm Springs announced Monday a new COVID-19 Financial Aid Hotline to help local businesses impacted by the pandemic.

The hotline is available to assist business owners with completing the application for federal PPP and the state’s Small Business Grant Relief Program.

The hotline is available seven days a week at (760)323-8273 or PSAdvisor@palmspringsca.gov.

Callers can expect a response within 24-hours.

“The goal of this new hotline is to provide assistance to any business struggling to complete the application process during this difficult time,” said Jay Virata, the City’s director of Community & Economic Development. “We encourage anyone in need of help or advice to reach out and we will be ready and able to assist.”