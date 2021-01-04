Man Killed in 100-Foot Wind Turbine Fall Identified

UPDATE: 1/4/21

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A man who suffered fatal injuries in a 100- foot fall while working inside a wind turbine near Desert Hot Springs was identified Monday as a 52-year-old Calexico resident.

Mario Contreras Jr. fell while working at a wind generation facility located west of Highway 62 and Painted Hills Road about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Riverside County coroner’s officials.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to California Division of Occupational Safety and Health spokesman Luke Brown, the agency was notified by a representative of Site Constructors Inc. that an employee “fell more than 100 feet inside the tower of a wind turbine.”

The agency investigates workplace accidents.

Site Constructors did not immediately respond to a request seeking additional information.

ORIGINAL: 12/30/20

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A person died Wednesday in a 100-foot fall near Desert Hot Springs, authorities said.

The person plunged from an unspecified structure described only as a “tower” about 11:10 a.m. in a rural desert area near Oleander Drive and Painted Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The person died before first responders arrived.

Traumatic Injuries – 11:08 am near Oleander Dr X Painted Hills Rd, in Desert Hot Springs. Firefighters responded to a patient who fell from 100 ft tower. The patient perished prior to arrival of first responders. pic.twitter.com/XIAaZGlMno — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) December 30, 2020

Google Maps shows both power poles and wind turbines in the area.

The victim’s name or other identifying information was not immediately provided

Photo credit: Cal Fire