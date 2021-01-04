Man Killed in 100-Foot Wind Turbine Fall Identified

UPDATE: 1/4/21
DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A man who suffered fatal injuries in a 100- foot fall while working inside a wind turbine near Desert Hot Springs was identified Monday as a 52-year-old Calexico resident.
Mario Contreras Jr. fell while working at a wind generation facility located west of Highway 62 and Painted Hills Road about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Riverside County coroner’s officials.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to California Division of Occupational Safety and Health spokesman Luke Brown, the agency was notified by a representative of Site Constructors Inc. that an employee “fell more than 100 feet inside the tower of a wind turbine.”
The agency investigates workplace accidents.
Site Constructors did not immediately respond to a request seeking additional information.
ORIGINAL: 12/30/20
DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A person died Wednesday in a 100-foot fall near Desert Hot Springs, authorities said.
The person plunged from an unspecified structure described only as a “tower” about 11:10 a.m. in a rural desert area near Oleander Drive and Painted Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
The person died before first responders arrived.
Google Maps shows both power poles and wind turbines in the area.
The victim’s name or other identifying information was not immediately provided
