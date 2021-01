Shooting Investigation Underway in Indio After Two Vehicles Hit with Gunfire

A shooting investigation is underway in Indio after two vehicle were hit with gunfire.

The incident occurred around 5:55 PM Sunday in the area of Smurr Street and Wilson Avenue.

No injuries have been reported and no witnesses have come forward.

The vehicles were unattended at the time and the owners are cooperating with investigators.

No other information has been provided.