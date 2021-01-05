Grammy Award Ceremony Pushed To March Due To COVID Surge

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The 63rd annual Grammy Awards became the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday, with the Jan. 31 Staples Center ceremony rescheduled for March.

The Recording Academy had not issued a formal statement or responded to a request for comment as of early Tuesday afternoon, but unnamed show officials told select media outlets including Variety and The Associated Press that the event was being pushed back. The Grammy website’s list of “key dates” for the ceremony was quietly changed around midday Tuesday, amending the telecast date from Jan. 31 to March 21.

Los Angeles County has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks. The Grammy ceremony, set to originate from Staples Center hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, was already anticipated to be a largely remote affair, similar to other recent awards shows, including the Emmys.

Beyonce is the top nominee this year, with nine nods including record and song of the year for “Black Parade,” while Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift each have six. Final voting for the Grammys ended Monday.