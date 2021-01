NBCares Silver Linings: Dickey’s Barbeque Rancho Mirage Helps Local Families in Need

Back in August we introduced you to Lisa Weaver from Dickie’s Barbecue in Rancho Mirage.

She was busy bringing essential items to those in need.

She told us then if the family she visited needed important, simple items like food and water that come the holidays, there would definitely be a need for toys at Christmas time for the children.

She made good on that promise this holiday season.