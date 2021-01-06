78-year-old Grandma Becomes Popular Video Game Streamer on Twitch

Have you ever heard of Twitch?

Twitch is a live interactive streaming service for content spanning gaming, entertainment, sports, music and so much more.

On average, more than 1.5 million people come together from all over the world to interact on the platform.

One very popular streamer is someone you might not expect.

She goes by “wowgrandma78.”

She is a 78-year-old widow with six children, nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one fur baby.

She shares how this outlet has become a silver lining for her during the coronavirus pandemic.