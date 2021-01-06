ONGOING UPDATES Following Protests at the Nation’s Capitol

Taylor Martinez

UPDATE 5:15 PM:

Congress has now resumed certifying Biden’s win.

UPDATE 4:09 PM:

Twitter confirms they had something to do with the removal of three of President Trump’s Tweets.

They also stated the President’s Twitter account will be locked for 12 hours and future violations of the Twitter rules may lead to his account being suspended.

UPDATE 3:54 PM:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Congress would resume the certification of the Electoral College votes.

UPDATE 3:38 PM:

Multiple Tweets from President Trump have been removed from Twitter, including the video message he posted.

It is unclear if the social media platform removed them or the President himself, but the video message was also removed from Instagram.

UPDATE 3:25 PM:

President Trump makes another remark on Twitter telling supporters to, “go home with love & in peace.”

Representative Raul Ruiz also took to Twitter to say he is safe:

UPDATE 2:49 PM:

According to NBC News, law enforcement confirms the woman who was shot inside the Capitol building has died

UPDATE 2:25 PM:

Lindsey Graham says the Senate must reconvene today.

UPDATE 1:50 PM:

D.C. officials address the public.

One person was shot as result of the protests.

Mayor Bowser said there will be law and order and this behavior will not be tolerated.

“Today what we witnessed was unlawful behavior,” said Police Chief Robert Contee. He also addressed the citywide curfew officials set in place beginning at 6:00 PM Wednesday expiring at 6:00 AM Thursday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also took to Twitter to address the situation.

UPDATE 1:22 PM:

President Trump Tweets taped video statement asking protesters to go home.

UPDATE 1:08 PM:

President-Elect Joe Biden takes the podium to address the situation.

Biden has called on President Trump to go on TV and demand and end.

“President Trump, step up. God Bless America and God Bless our Troops. Sorry for keeping you waiting,” said Biden as he departed the stage.

UPDATE 12:51 PM:

NBC Palm Springs has heard from Rep. Raul Ruiz that he has been told to evacuate his office.

ORIGINAL 11:30 AM:

The US Capitol is on lockdown as hundreds of demonstrators fill the steps of the Capitol with some entering the building.

Congress was meeting to count the electoral votes in the final step in solidifying President-Elect Joe Biden’s win.

The protests forced a recess in the Senate debate and the House of Representatives was evacuated.

According to NBC News, members of Congress were handed gas masks as they were being evacuated.

Several other protests have also broke out across the Country including: Los Angeles, Georgia, Oregon, Missouri, Florida and several more locations.

President Trump put out two Tweets since news of the protests.

Representative Peter Welch of Vermont took to Twitter to share an update from inside the Capitol during the announcement of the lockdown.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated. This article has been updated since first posted.

