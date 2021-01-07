Eisenhower Health Reaches New Peak in Coronavirus Hospitalizations

Eisenhower Health announced they reached a new peak in coronavirus hospitalizations with 154 coronavirus patients on Wednesday.

“At Eisenhower Health, we know that you want to be updated on the pandemic and its effect on your health system,” Eisenhower Health said in a statement, “In addition to the statistics that are posted weekly on these pages, we want to provide you with some additional information, in part because we know the news has been upsetting and leaves you with many questions.”

At Thanksgiving Eisenhower Health reported 52 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The positivity rate for all people tested at Eisenhower for the virus is 30.6%

Eisenhower Health says their biggest challenge right now is staffing. Approximately 120 Eisenhower Health employees are currently not working due to the virus.

“We have received six additional nurses from the State’s resource pool. While that’s helpful, it’s not nearly enough,” reads the statement, “We are also making adjustments in various areas of care – adding more ICU beds, deploying physicians and staff where they are most needed and more.”

Eisenhower is also suspending elective surgical cases and procedures, like most California hospitals.

They also advise everyone to stay home as much as possible and said they will be updating their frequently asked questions regularly.