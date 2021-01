Pedestrian Fatally Struck by SUV in Bermuda Dunes

BERMUDA DUNES (CNS) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV

tonight in Bermuda Dunes.

The collision was reported at 5:24 p.m. in the area of Washington

Street and Hidden River Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic on Washington Street was affected in both the north and

southbound directions, the CHP reported.

Further details are unknown at this time.