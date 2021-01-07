Rapid Coronavirus Test Now Offered to PSP Travelers

A 60-minute rapid result coronavirus test is now being offered to Palm Springs International Airport travelers.

The tests are administered through a company called Covid Clinic.

The drive-thru testing site opened January 2 and is located at 3400 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262, in the Park and Call lot off Kirk Douglas Way.

Appointment times are from 6:30 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., seven days a week.

Payment for testing is required up front with prices ranging from $145 to $475.

Patients with insurance are encouraged to submit their receipt for reimbursement from their insurance company.

Doctor referrals are not required and same day appointments may be available.

According to The City of Palm Springs, Covid Clinic has administered over 190,000 tests to date and has 44 drive-thru testing locations in California, Arizona, Nevada. People who want to get tested simply make an appointment at (https://covidclinic.org/psp/) to schedule a test.

Covid Clinic is a California non-profit public benefit corporation.

The information in this article came from The City of Palm Springs