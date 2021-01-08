Coachella Valley First Responders Receive First Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine, Frontline Healthcare Workers Receive Second

Dozens of frontline healthcare workers started to receive their second doses of a coronavirus vaccines Thursday.
Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage and JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio all administered a second dose.
Meanwhile several first responders received their first vaccine at JFK Friday.
The first responders were able to “skip the line” Friday and take the doses some hospital employees passed on getting.
Riverside County estimates 50% of frontline healthcare workers had passed on getting the first dose in the last round.
California is currently in Phase A1 of vaccinations which includes these workers:
Acute Care
Skilled Nursing Facilities and Assisted Living Facilities (medically vulnerable individuals)
First Responders (paramedic/EMTs)
Correctional Hospitals
Behavioral Health (psychiatric)
Dialysis Centers (staff)
Pharmacist & Pharmacy Staff
Intermediate Care Facilities
Home Health and IHSS
Public Health (field)/DPSS
Community Health Workers
Primary Care & Community Clinics
Urgent Cares (stand-alone)
Specialty Clinics
Laboratory Workers
Dental/Oral Health Clinics
Mortuary Services Industries
No other information was provided on these vaccines.