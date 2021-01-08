Coachella Valley First Responders Receive First Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine, Frontline Healthcare Workers Receive Second

Dozens of frontline healthcare workers started to receive their second doses of a coronavirus vaccines Thursday.

Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage and JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio all administered a second dose.

Meanwhile several first responders received their first vaccine at JFK Friday.

The first responders were able to “skip the line” Friday and take the doses some hospital employees passed on getting.

Riverside County estimates 50% of frontline healthcare workers had passed on getting the first dose in the last round.

California is currently in Phase A1 of vaccinations which includes these workers:

Acute Care Skilled Nursing Facilities and Assisted Living Facilities (medically vulnerable individuals) First Responders (paramedic/EMTs) Correctional Hospitals Behavioral Health (psychiatric) Dialysis Centers (staff) Pharmacist & Pharmacy Staff Intermediate Care Facilities Home Health and IHSS Public Health (field)/DPSS Community Health Workers Primary Care & Community Clinics Urgent Cares (stand-alone) Specialty Clinics Laboratory Workers Dental/Oral Health Clinics Mortuary Services Industries

No other information was provided on these vaccines.