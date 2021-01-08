Free Coronavirus Testing Event Set for Cathedral City Next Week

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – Free coronavirus testing will be available for five days next week at NorthGate Community Church in Cathedral City.

The testing event will run Monday through Friday, and has the capacity to test 165 people each day. Officials urged people to make appointments, but said walk-ups will be accommodated.

Cathedral City Mayor Raymond Gregory said he will be getting tested on Monday in an effort to show residents the importance of regular screenings.

“As we face a surge on top of a surge, it is important that all residents get tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis,” Gregory said. “With vaccines still months away for most of our population, testing remains a crucial tool in the fight against the coronavirus by allowing an infected person to isolate so he or she will not spread it unknowingly to another family member or coworker.”

Testing will be done from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, at 30010 Date Palm Drive.

Appointments can be made at https://lhi.care/covidtesting.