Twitter Permanently Suspends President Trump from its Platform

CNN) — Twitter has suspended President Donald Trump from its platform, the company said Friday evening.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.”

This story is breaking and will be updated at information becomes available