2021 Desert X Postponed, Pending State’s Stay Home Orders

Organizers of the 2021 Desert X Art Exhibition announced Friday the postponement of the event.

A new start day will be determined once California’s Stay Home Orders are lifted.

The exhibition was set to kick off February 6.

“The Desert X Board in consultation with its team and members of the Coachella Valley community confirmed today that in light of the urgent health crisis and surge in cases of COVID-19, the only responsible way forward to protect our community, health care system, artists, visitors and all those who volunteer and contribute to the exhibition, is to wait until we are out of the lockdown period before opening to the public. The artists’ projects are ready, and the Desert X team and board will identify a new opening date as soon as we believe we can safely do so,” said Desert X Founder and President Susan Davis.

Once the exhibition returns it will be free and open to the public for nine weeks.

The information in this article was provided from Desert X organizers