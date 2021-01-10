“Herself” Cast Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About the Amazon Film

Clare Dunne co-wrote and starred in the movie “Herself” as Sandra, a single mother struggling to get by with her two young daughters. Surviving an abusive marriage and after the housing system turns her down, Sandra decides to build her own home with help from her community and Peggy (Harriet Walter), a retired doctor who employs her as a housekeeper. I sat down with both Dunne and Walter to talk about their interest in the film, and the horrors of domestic violence.

“Herself” is now out on Amazon Prime and for my complete look at the film, click here.