Aaron Rodgers Will Be a Guest Host on Jeopardy

Green bay packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers said in an interview with Pat McAfee on SiriusXM Tuesday that he will serve as a guest host in an upcoming episode of Jeopardy.

Rodgers said that Alex Trebek was an idol of his growing up and that he is excited to have this opportunity with Jeopardy.

"This #Packers QB & former contestant on the show will be a guest host of @Jeopardy" "Who is @AaronRodgers12?" 📰 https://t.co/QkZm3cZbQ6 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 12, 2021

Rodgers has previously been a celebrity edition of Jeopardy back in 2015 where he won a $50,000 donation to his charity of choice, the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer).

A permanent host won’t be announced until later in the year and Ken Jennings, a Jeopardy veteran who’s earned more than $2-million on the game show, made an appearance on Monday’s edition of Jeopardy as the show’s first guest host since Trebek’s death in November.