Riverside County Looking to Create Vaccination ‘Super-Site’, In Talks with Goldenvoice

Vaccination ‘super-sites’ are popping up across the Country.

Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles and the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim are already being utilized for vaccination super-sites starting this week.

Riverside County is now attempting to create its own site and the Coachella Valley may be home to it.

According to Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, the County is in contact with Goldenvoice, the company that puts on the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach.

“I had a great conversation with the folks from Goldenvoice, they’re willing to to be helpful and supportive in this effort of a mass vaccination site,” said Perez at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors Meeting.

No other details have been released yet, but so far the Indio Fairgrounds has been the only host for larger-scale vaccinations in the Coachella Valley, but nowhere near the scale of other super-sites.