Vice President Pence Announces He Will Not Invoke the 25th Amendment

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Mike Pence announced he will not invoke the 25th Amendment.

The announcement comes just hours before the House vote on a resolution calling on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

“With just eight days left in the President’s term, you and the Democratic caucus are demanding that the Cabinet and I invoke the 25th Amendment. I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our nation or consistent with our Constitution,” Pence wrote.

BREAKING: In a letter to Speaker Pelosi, VP Pence says he will not invoke the 25th Amendment. "I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution," he says. pic.twitter.com/pLRuKlLEHc — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 13, 2021

This story is breaking and will be updated