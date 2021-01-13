Big Bear Bald Eagle Lays Third Egg of Season, But it Cracked

UPDATE 1/13/21 6:05PM:

Jackie the Big Bear Bald Eagle laid her third egg of the season Wednesday evening.

The egg dropped at 6:00 P.M., but unfortunately if broke just moments after she laid it.

Watch her lay her egg here taken from the Friends of Big Bear Valley Camera:

UPDATE 1/10/21

Friends of Big Bear Valley reported Jackie the Big Bear Bald Eagle laid her second egg of the 2021 season on Saturday.

They say hatching is expected around February 13th and it is possible a third egg could also come.

NBC Palm Springs will be following these updates.

Congratulations, Jackie!

UPDATE 1/7/21 2:10 P.M.

Friends of Big Bear Valley sadly reported Thursday afternoon ravens go to Jackie’s egg.

Jackie left her nest at 12:22:39 P.M. and the ravens arrived at 12:33:20 P.M.

ORIGINAL 1/7/21 10:10 A.M.

Jackie, one of Big Bear’s Bald Eagles, has laid her first egg of the season.

According to Friends of Big Bear Valley, she laid the egg at 5:41 P.M. Wednesday evening.

View the live camera here:

Last year NBC Palm Springs paid close attention to Jackie and her mate Shadow as two eggs were laid and cared for, Simba and Cookie.

Unfortunately on of the eaglets, Cookie, from last year died after about six weeks, likely from hypothermia.

Jackie also laid two eggs in 2019.