Indio Police Investigate Fatal Indio Shooting

INDIO (CNS) – A 39-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man in Indio was arrested Wednesday, police said.

Miguel Mejia Cazares of Indio was taken into custody and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on perpetrating the murder reported Tuesday evening.

Police were sent about 9:45 p.m. to 82-045 Avenue 44 and found a vehicle crashed into the fence of a business, and the driver suffering from a fatal gunshot wound, according to Indio Police Department spokesman Ben Guitron.

The man, described only as a Hispanic adult, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives determined the victim had been in a “confrontation” with Cazares prior the shooting, Guitron said. Cazares was then arrested without incident.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of a next of kin, police said.

Information about the suspect’s criminal record, if any, was not immediately available.

Witnesses were urged to call Indio police Detective Jesus Gutierrez at 760-391-4051. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP(7867).