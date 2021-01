NBCares Joslyn Center Center’s Ukulele Strummers

It’s said music feeds the soul, and the sweet sounds of the ukulele definitely feeds the souls of the Palm Desert Strummers. The Joslyn Center Center is home to the Coachella Valley group that has gathered for more than a decade to share their love and joy of the tiny string instrument. This NBCares features the 35 – 45 people that meet from across the desert and the world.